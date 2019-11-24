PHOTOS: The Glen Black still hold the edge in Derby

Action from The Glen Gold v The Glen Black - Pink Stumps Day: Sam Pitt put pressure on The Glen Gold

CRICKET: The Glen Black continued their dominance in the third annual Derby Pink Stumps Day at Sun Valley Oval.

Black won by eight wickets after it chased down Gold's 10-88 with Murray Bale top scoring with 36 runs and Carsen Jones unbeaten on 32.

Sam Pitt, Damien Levett (2-12), Robbie Woof and Brendan Schonknecht (4-24) put The Glen Gold on the back foot straight away.

Rick Brodie and Jason Cross in the sheds for one run each.

Justin Brown and Alex Jeynes rallied somewhat before Levett caught and bowled Brown for 19 and the wicket of Jeynes follow soon after.

"The pitch was playing a bit slow with a tennis ball bounce," Brown said moments after he was dismissed.

"There was a fair bit of swing."

Brown enjoyed the banter between the two teams.

"It's been fun and The Glen Black have a lot of good players," he said.

Results

Glen Black 2-93 (Murray Bale 36, Carsen Jones 32no; Ricky Brodie 2-30 (4)) d Glen Gold 10-88 (Justin Brown 19; Brendan Schonknecht 4-24 (8), Damien Levett 2-12 (6)

Yaralla White 2-181 (28) (Kenny Wogandt 54 (50), Matt Perkins 47 no (81), Trent Sorohan 34 no (22); Dylan Forse 2/55 (7) d Yaralla Red 7-179 (40) (Gaven Hoare 59 (77), Jitender Gandhi 39 (61), Luke Marsh 36 (30); Alex Poulsen 3/31 (8), Matt Perkins 2/26 (4))