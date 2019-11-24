Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from The Glen Gold v The Glen Black - Pink Stumps Day: Sam Pitt put pressure on The Glen Gold
Action from The Glen Gold v The Glen Black - Pink Stumps Day: Sam Pitt put pressure on The Glen Gold
Cricket

PHOTOS: The Glen Black still hold the edge in Derby

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Nov 2019 5:41 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Glen Black continued their dominance in the third annual Derby Pink Stumps Day at Sun Valley Oval.

Photos
View Gallery

Black won by eight wickets after it chased down Gold's 10-88 with Murray Bale top scoring with 36 runs and Carsen Jones unbeaten on 32.

Notorious party boy Shane Warne in town to raise hell

Tickled Pink for top-of-the-table clash

Sam Pitt, Damien Levett (2-12), Robbie Woof and Brendan Schonknecht (4-24) put The Glen Gold on the back foot straight away.

Rick Brodie and Jason Cross in the sheds for one run each.

Justin Brown and Alex Jeynes rallied somewhat before Levett caught and bowled Brown for 19 and the wicket of Jeynes follow soon after.

"The pitch was playing a bit slow with a tennis ball bounce," Brown said moments after he was dismissed.

"There was a fair bit of swing."

Brown enjoyed the banter between the two teams.

"It's been fun and The Glen Black have a lot of good players," he said.

See all results in Tuesday's The Observer.

 

Results

Glen Black 2-93 (Murray Bale 36, Carsen Jones 32no; Ricky Brodie 2-30 (4)) d Glen Gold 10-88 (Justin Brown 19; Brendan Schonknecht 4-24 (8), Damien Levett 2-12 (6)

 

Yaralla White 2-181 (28) (Kenny Wogandt 54 (50), Matt Perkins 47 no (81), Trent Sorohan 34 no (22); Dylan Forse 2/55 (7) d Yaralla Red 7-179 (40) (Gaven Hoare 59 (77), Jitender Gandhi 39 (61), Luke Marsh 36 (30); Alex Poulsen 3/31 (8), Matt Perkins 2/26 (4))

cricket central queensland cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Councillors re-nominating for 2020 election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Councillors re-nominating for 2020 election

        News MOST councillors have committed to throwing their hats in the ring when residents head to the polls in March.

        Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

        premium_icon Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

        News A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly...

        Teen, 18, jailed after ‘brutal’ assault

        premium_icon Teen, 18, jailed after ‘brutal’ assault

        News A GLADSTONE man will soon be released on parole despite his “brutal” attack on a...

        Six drink drivers front court, teen blows .30 per cent

        premium_icon Six drink drivers front court, teen blows .30 per cent

        News Six motorists fronted court last week on drink driving charges with one teen’s...