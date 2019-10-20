PHOTOS: The Glen Black show hot form against Yaralla Red

CRICKET: The Glen Black made short work out of Yaralla Red in round two of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Under sunny skies and on of a rain-affected pitch, The Glen Black dismissed Yaralla for a paltry 39 and Sam Kirwan then made a quick-fire 15 runs to help The Glen over the line.

"This was my first game of the season and (I was) happy to have hit a couple off the middle," Kirwan said.

The Yaralla Red bowlers, in particular Josh Hoare, made it hard for the more experienced The Glen Black batsmen to get the winning runs.

"The first couple of bowls from Josh cut away and he's going to be a great bowler," Kirwan said.

The Glen's Darran Schultz took 4-9.