Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle McClure defends
Kyle McClure defends
Sport

PHOTOS: The Glen Black show hot form against Yaralla Red

NICK KOSSATCH
20th Oct 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Glen Black made short work out of Yaralla Red in round two of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Photos
View Gallery

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Centurions teams impress at zone championship

RELATED STORY: New competition to hit off on Monday at BITS cricket oval

Under sunny skies and on of a rain-affected pitch, The Glen Black dismissed Yaralla for a paltry 39 and Sam Kirwan then made a quick-fire 15 runs to help The Glen over the line.

"This was my first game of the season and (I was) happy to have hit a couple off the middle," Kirwan said.

The Yaralla Red bowlers, in particular Josh Hoare, made it hard for the more experienced The Glen Black batsmen to get the winning runs.

"The first couple of bowls from Josh cut away and he's going to be a great bowler," Kirwan said.

The Glen's Darran Schultz took 4-9.

cricket australia cricket queensland cricket the glen gladstone cricket incorporated yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Crowd bolts up Gladstone's peak

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowd bolts up Gladstone's peak

    News The heat wasn’t enough to deter eager runners who tackled the regions newest challenge.

    How many babies were born since the Mater closed

    premium_icon How many babies were born since the Mater closed

    Health New data has shown a surprising increase of births at Gladstone Hospital since the...

    PHOTOS: Going pink for a good cause

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Going pink for a good cause

    Community The annual event was hosted earlier this month.

    REVEALED: Gladstone’s winners at WorldSkills

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone’s winners at WorldSkills

    News IT WAS second time lucky for this Gladstone Ports Corporation apprentice.