BITS Saints Ky Hull in a bowler's gait. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Cricket

PHOTOS: The Glen Black get the goods on plucky BITS

NICK KOSSATCH
17th Nov 2019 7:40 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
CRICKET: The Glen Black maintained their stranglehold on top spot after round six of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Opener's Carsen Jones and Kyle McClure set the platform for The Glen Black while BITS bowlers Ky and Adam Hull and Matt Fawdry were unlucky not to find an edge.

The Glen Black made 191 with Dan Haidles' 75 the key.

Adam Hull snared 3-34.

BITS' Tim Boston made 55 out of 7-158 and Ky Hull scored 37 runs.

The Glen's Brendan Schonknecht took 4-23.

In the other game, Yaralla White had a 99-run win over The Glen Gold.

White made 10-238, with Nathan Butler leading the way with 49 runs, followed by Trent Sorohan (41 runs) and Kent Whitehouse with40.

Gold's Alex Jeynes took three wickets as did Ricky Brodie.

Butler's 2-38 helped Yaralla White dismiss The Glen Gold for 139.

Justin Brown made (36 runs) and Jeynes, with 22, tried hard with the bat for The Glen.

Gladstone Observer

