PHOTOS: All the glitz and glam of Mayor's Charity Ball

Kershur Mills and Dominique Gleixner at the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 11 May 2019.

Kershur Mills and Dominique Gleixner at the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 11 May 2019. Matt Taylor GLA110519BALL

HUNDREDS of people attended Gladstone's night of nights with the fifth biennial Mayor's Charity Ball held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday.

A chance to raise money for four local beneficiaries, the evening was an opportunity for those attending to dress up and enjoy one of the biggest nights on the social calendar.

The evening was hosted by crowd favourite Tim Campbell, who entertained the crowd well into the night.

There was plenty of funds raised with a silent auction and raffles meaning people did not leave empty handed.