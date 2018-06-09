Menu
'U-niq-horne' from Raine & Horne Real Estate taking part in The Great Rio Tinto Yarwun Valley Rally, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA090618RALL
PHOTOS: The 2018 Great Rio Tinto Yarwun Valley Rally

Matt Taylor
by
9th Jun 2018 2:40 PM

IF YOU'VE been seeing some strange looking characters driving around today, there's nothing wrong with your eyes - it's just the 2018 Great Rio Tinto Yarwun Valley Rally.

Kicking off from Central Queensland University Marina Campus in Gladstone, the scavenger hunt style event has seen colourful characters travelling to all corners of the region today.

Teams from all sort of organisations and families got involved in the event, which will wrap up at Yarwun State School around 3pm where there will be a fete with live music and markets.

