PHOTOS: The 2018 Great Rio Tinto Yarwun Valley Rally

IF YOU'VE been seeing some strange looking characters driving around today, there's nothing wrong with your eyes - it's just the 2018 Great Rio Tinto Yarwun Valley Rally.

Kicking off from Central Queensland University Marina Campus in Gladstone, the scavenger hunt style event has seen colourful characters travelling to all corners of the region today.

Teams from all sort of organisations and families got involved in the event, which will wrap up at Yarwun State School around 3pm where there will be a fete with live music and markets.