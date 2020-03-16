PHOTOS: Tannum terrific at branch champs

SURF LIFE SAVING: Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club seniors have followed the lead of the nippers to take out the overall Wide Bay Capricorn Senior Branch Championships at Tannum Sands Main Beach on the weekend.

Tannum also claimed honours for Master Handicap, Seniors Handicap, Overall Pool Rescue and Pool Rescue Handicap.

With the south to south-easterly winds holding a steady 20-22km/h across both days, Tannum turned on some nice clean swell, which made for some exciting racing.

Coach John Andrews said the effort was outstanding.

“It was fantastic teamwork from everyone to keep backing up race after race to get the points and was a real test of their fitness,” he said.

“Those with the surf skills outshone the muscle through proving that if you have the skills to capitalise on the conditions you can pull away from the rest of the pack; you just have to know how to handle the surf.”

Senior competitors Jamie Robertson and Cheri Bullen did their first event.

“Jamie was out there having a good crack at the board and swim events, but I have been so anxious about racing; I keep asking myself what have I got myself into,” Bullen said.

The couple’s children Levi (under-11) and Alexis (under-9) were full of support and encouragement.

“Mum was so nervous because she had never raced before, but we just told her to go out there and have fun like she tells us to do,” Alexis and Levi said.

“We think she did, because she finished her races with a smile on her face.

“We are pretty proud of them both for having a go and we hope they will race again next season.”

In another family affair, the O’Neills raced with apparent seasoned experience with Sophie (under-15), stepping up alongside mum and dad, Kim and Mat.

“I was a nipper on the NSW Central Coast and preferred the beach events like flags and sprints,” Kim said.

“I didn’t like the surf much at all but Mat only started when we joined Tannum a few years ago.

“I think it’s fantastic that the whole family can get involved in such a healthy sport and be surrounded by so many positive people.”

Other family outfits included Craig, Lachlan (under-19) and Brady Blake (under-14), Darren and Kane Martin (under-14) and Gary and Abby-Rose Churchward (under-15).

Meanwhile, Surf Life Saving Queensland has postponed the 2020 Queensland Youth, Seniors and Open Surf Life Saving Championships that were to be held at Alexandra Headland over the next two weekends because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The championships were expected to have more than 3000 surf lifesavers line up over six days of competition.

The Gladstone community is also reminded that patrols would continue until May 4 and to always swim between the flags on patrolled beaches.

