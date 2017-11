YEAR 12 students from Tannum State High School celebrated their school formal on Wednesday night, where months of planning and hard work all came to a head.

All the glitz and glamour was on show, as students mustered at Bray Park, before setting off into the sunset for their school formal at the Boyne Island Community Centre.

There were vintage cars, classic cars, and modern exotics, as students dressed to impress on their night of nights.