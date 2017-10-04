27°
PHOTOS: Tannum Sands cafe owners 'stoked' with revamp

Blend Café has undergone relocation to 2/95 Hampton Drive Tannum Sands, to cater for it's growing customer base. Café owners Holly Ferris and Beau Millers Matt Taylor
by Matt Taylor

BLEND Cafe at Tannum Sands has relocated, with the owners hoping a new central location can further its initial success.

Previously on Garnet Rd, owners Beau Millers and Holly Ferris said the new shop front had greater local appeal.

"This cafe is about triple the size of the old one,” Mr Millers said.

"We've done a lot of the work ourselves, and everything we couldn't do, the work has been kept local.”

The cafe's new service counter was built by Slatter Constructions, with table and hanging decor by Creating Bits, both local businesses.

With many local businesses in the area suffering as a result of economic downturn, owner Holly Ferris said the secret to their success was hard work, perseverance,

and the ability to

connect personally with customers.

"We're really stoked to have gotten this far,” Ms Ferris said.

"We have a really good personal base with all of our customers, and that really helps.

"We want to make sure we're moving forward, rather than standing still.”

Blend Cafe's new home is at 2/95 Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands.

