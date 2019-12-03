PHOTOS: Tannum crew terrific yet again and here’s why

NIPPERS: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club's Kane Martin has been selected in the Queensland Cyclones team.

PHOTOS: Nippers show shore signs on the weekend

PHOTOS: Nippers start the season with splash at Tannum beach

His selection came on the back of a superb performance at the Queensland Interbranch Championship on the Gold Coast.

Martin's next mission will be at the National Championship at Alexenadra Headland on the Sunny Coast over the Australia Day long weekend.

"Kano just keeps getting stronger and he backed up event after event and keeps performing each time," Queensland Country coach John Andrews said.

Martin was a part of 15 Tannum Nippers of 48 who competed for the Queensland Country team coached by Andrews.

First-timers to the QC team, under-13s Kai Devine and Oscar Wemmerslager with team-mate Kobi Holden, from Elliott Heads, took out the three-person Ironman team event and with Jack Lynch, they also claimed a win in the four-man Medley Relay in the pool.

The four U13 boys also placed second in the Surf Race and the Pool Rescue Obstacle Relay.

Lynch teamed up with Hervey Bay's Josh Horton to jag a win in the Pool Rescue Line Throw event.

Tannum's Millie Hinz ran strongly in her leg of the winning U15 Mixed Beach Relay with team-mates Hanna Horton from Hervey Bay, Bailey Parker from Ayr and Luke Magnanini from Etty Bay.

U14 Board Rescue duo, Taj Andrews and Martin pulled off a win for the second year in a row.

The competition kicked off last Friday night with the pool rescue events at Palm Beach Aquatic Centre and wrapped up on Saturday with a full day of beach and surf events at Currumbin.

While blustery conditions, sloppy surf and strong sweeps made for challenging conditions for the ocean athletes, Tannum nippers contributed to all of the Queensland Country wins in the unique carnival format with only team events in the beach and ocean.

The Tannum contingent of the Country side was selected because of their strong performances at the recent North Australian Championships in Mackay against competitors from Cairns to Hervey Bay.

The event attracted branch teams from Point Danger, South Coast, Sunshine Coast and Queensland Country and provided an opportunity to unite and showcase one of Queensland's most iconic volunteer movements - surf life saving.

"It was challenging conditions out there...no real rips or banks to take advantage of, just sizable chop with the wind and all the QC kids should be proud of their efforts," Andrews said.

The Tannum Nippers will resume mid-January in preparation for the Wide Bay Capricorn Junior Branch Carnival in February.