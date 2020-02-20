PHOTOS: Tannum Beach to have a competitive stretch

SURF LIFE SAVING: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club is gearing up for a big day of surf sports competition this Sunday as all age groups take to the beach for the annual Club Championship.

WIDE AGE RANGE

From Green Caps (under-7) to Masters, they will be diving for flags, sprinting up the beach, paddling boards and surf swimming while the under-11 and over will also have an ironperson event and the under-17s, Open and Masters age-groups will also be competing on their surf ski.

Junior activities chairman Gary Churchward said the best part of the Club Championship was that the whole club was involved and it was a fantastic opportunity for the juniors to see the seniors in action.

“It is also the first opportunity for the Green Caps to ‘compete’ where they will line up for flags, beach sprints and if conditions permit, a very shallow wade race,” he said.

“They usually have a blast being the centre of attention while they are tearing up the beach.”

For the nippers aged under-8 to under-14, the results of the event would be used to determine the age-group champion for the season, but it’s not just results on the day that count.

To be eligible for age champion, the nippers need to have competed in at least two of the three 3-Point Carnivals plus the Wide Bay Capricorn Junior Branch Championship, completed all their theory for the age-group award and attended at least 50% of the nipper Sundays for the season.

Age champions will be announced at the club presentation night in May.

“This is the final race preparation opportunity for the nippers before they head to Hervey Bay next weekend for the Wide Bay Capricorn Junior Branch Championships where they will compete in the pool rescue events Friday night and then ocean and beach events on the Saturday and Sunday,” Churchward said.

“Seniors will have their next chance to compete on March 13-15 when Tannum hosts the Wide Bay Capricorn Senior Branch Championship.”

WHAT’S THE WEATHER?

Sunday’s forecast is for a medium chance of showers and chance of a thunderstorm with 20-knot easterly winds.

If storms eventuate, particularly if lightning is present, the beach will be closed until the all clear is given by the lifesavers on patrol.

Tannum Sands main beach will remain open to the public during the event and will be patrolled by volunteer lifesavers from 9-5pm.

BE SAFE

Please remember to swim between the flags and heed the warning signs and lifesavers instructions if the conditions become unsafe.

RELATED STORY: Martin produces brilliant form to get state cap

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Tannum crew terrific yet again and here’s why