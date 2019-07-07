PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

ROSEBERRY Queensland can now take its vital services on the road after the delivery of a mobile dignity van.

The brightly coloured vehicle, delivered last week, allows the organisation to take its homelessness services on the road, with food, a shower, tea and coffee and housing information.

Funding for the van was granted just before Christmas last year under the State Government's Dignity First Fund, an initiative under the Queensland Housing Strategy 2017-2020 Action Plan.

Housing manager Sherrie Stringer said the van was one of a kind and filled a desperate need in the community.

"It's the only mobile dignity van used as an outreach service servicing Rockhampton, down to Agnes and out to Biloela,” Ms Stringer said.

"We're providing basic necessities and also acting as a homeless prevention van as well.

"We'll also run an adaptable living program out of it to assist people to get housing and once they've got it, maintain it and sustain it to break that cycle of homelessness.”

The van first appeared at Headspace Gladstone's recent pride march in a trial run and is the first of its kind in the Central Queensland region.

Construction on the van started in January to fill what was described by State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher as "a big need”.

Matt Taylor