PHOTOS: Take a look at Gladstone's newest fire fighter

Acting Inspector Noel King, State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Assistant Commisioner for the Central Region Queensland Steve Barber at the handing over of a new emergency tender rescue application at Gladstone fire station. Matt Taylor GLA280918FIRE

GLADSTONE Fire Station has a new set of wheels worth $1.18million after the handover of a new emergency tender rescue appliance last Friday.

The vehicle is the result of funding from the Palaszczuk government and is a welcome addition after 10 new firefighters were announced for the station earlier this year.

Assistant Commissioner for the Central Region Queensland Steve Barber said it was a welcome addition to the station's fleet.

"Today we're handing over a special appliance, which is going to provide additional support to our frontline service," he said.

"This carries heavy equipment for a road traffic crash and also carries additional capability for vertical rescue, swift-water rescue and also a command-and-control environment.

"We can go to an incident to set up command and control quicker than what we have in this past."

Assistant commissioner Barber said the role of firefighters had traditionally moved away from simply battling structural fires.

The handing over of a new emergency tender rescue application at Gladstone fire station. Matt Taylor GLA280918FIRE

He said one of their largest growth areas was road-crash rescue - a close second, swift-water rescue.

State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the news, outlining the need for the new equipment.

"We know we have a lot of access on the Bruce Highway in this area and this vehicle is especially made for these types of incidents," he said.

"These guys can jump in it, set up a station on the road or in the bush.

"Not only now have we secured 10 extra firefighters coming to this station, we're also giving them equipment they need to work on."