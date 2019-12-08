Menu
OZTAG U12 GRAND FINAL - Xtrene Taggers (green) v Star Stealers: Both teams get together with coaches. PIC: Nick Kossatch
PHOTOS: Taggers win extreme grand final

NICK KOSSATCH
8th Dec 2019 7:48 PM | Updated: 7:49 PM
TAG: The sport of Oztag is gaining momentum and there was no better way than to showcase it on Sunday.

GALLERY: Stadium rocking for Australian Oztag Championships

Slippery time for Oztag juniors

Pics by Nick Kossatch

In the under-12 decider between Xtreme Taggers and Star Stealers, the game was epic with just a point separating the teams amid some conjecture.

Xtreme Taggers are jubilant after the final. PIC: Nick Kossatch
Xtreme Taggers won a thriller 7-6.

There's more great Oztag action on Wednesday night with the senior grand finals at the Gladstone Brothers Junior Rugby League Fields.

Stay tuned for more details.

gladstone oztag oztag queensland
Gladstone Observer

