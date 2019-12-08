PHOTOS: Taggers win extreme grand final
Pics by Nick Kossatch
In the under-12 decider between Xtreme Taggers and Star Stealers, the game was epic with just a point separating the teams amid some conjecture.
Xtreme Taggers won a thriller 7-6.
There's more great Oztag action on Wednesday night with the senior grand finals at the Gladstone Brothers Junior Rugby League Fields.
Stay tuned for more details.