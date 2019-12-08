PHOTOS: Taggers win extreme grand final

OZTAG U12 GRAND FINAL - Xtrene Taggers (green) v Star Stealers: Both teams get together with coaches. PIC: Nick Kossatch

TAG: The sport of Oztag is gaining momentum and there was no better way than to showcase it on Sunday.

Pics by Nick Kossatch

In the under-12 decider between Xtreme Taggers and Star Stealers, the game was epic with just a point separating the teams amid some conjecture.

Xtreme Taggers are jubilant after the final. PIC: Nick Kossatch

Xtreme Taggers won a thriller 7-6.

There's more great Oztag action on Wednesday night with the senior grand finals at the Gladstone Brothers Junior Rugby League Fields.

Stay tuned for more details.