PHOTOS: Switch decisive as Saints surge to another decider

AUSSIE RULES: They've done it again.

The BITS Saints are through to their third successive grand final and possibly a three-peat after a thrilling two-goal win against a gallant Rockhampton Brothers - 12.9 (81) to 10.9 (69).

The tattooed Troy Bartlett booted five and his experienced side-kick Keith 'Billy' Bilston kicked four second-half majors which included two in the frenetic final quarter.

BITS coach Lucas Hall said Bilston's switch to the forward line was important.

"Big Brenno (assistant coach Brendan Clarke) and myself had a chat at half-time saying we need to get 'Billy' in the game because he is a big influence in our side," Hall said.

"So we switched him from the back-line into the forward-line. He ended up kicking four in the last half so it paid off for sure."

Brothers started fast and raced to a 20-2 lead before Saints goaled via Bartlett and Callum Dominiguez.

It was pretty much goal for goal before BITS edged out to an 11-point lead seven-minutes into the second half.

Rocky Brothers' pair Peter Slee and Matthew Trinca scored goals and the lead.

That was the final time Brothers would lead as Bartlett and Bilston booted the next three.

"It was anyone's game with about a minute left," jubilant Saints coach Lucas Hall said.

Hall, who retired after last year, was just one of several experienced players who had called it a day or moved into the A-grade from last year's flag-winning reserves side.

"Mate, at the start of the season, we lost probably a good 10-15 players to A-grade or moving away or retiring," he said.

"So finals at the start of the season was a long way off."

It wasn't just the experienced players who starred. Hall said youngster Adam Hull stepped up.

"He was awesome for an under-17s kid," Hall said.

"We lost a key midfielder just after half-time and for a kid to control the way he did was awesome."

Meanwhile BITS' U15 side lost to grand final-bound Rocky Panthers - 8.11 (59) to 6.2 (38).

It will be a Yeppoon Swans and Rockhampton Panthers A-grade grand final after Panther thumped Brothers by 76-points.

Panthers will meet Brothers in the women's decider after Brothers ousted Glenmore by five points.