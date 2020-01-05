PHOTOS: Surf, sand and sun in Agnes Water

liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

AGNES WATER's main beach was the place to be these school holidays with hundreds showing up on Saturday.

Plenty of people made the trip down from Gladstone while others travelled from as far as Townsville and even some came from overseas.

Without a cloud in the sky many took the opportunity to lap up the sun while others headed out on their surfboards to catch a wave.

Lifeguards in the area said there had been hundreds of people showing up to the beach every day these summer holidays.

And with perfect conditions in the water it's no wonder why so many people had been attracted to the coast.