PHOTOS: Sunny Sunday greets keen golfers at BITS

SUNDAY ON THE GREEN: Dealer Hull follows through. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF: He's a man who spends as much time as he can on the golf course.

Robert "Dealer" Hull, who has been a member of the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club for 20 years, teamed with Michael Goodman-Jones, Tony Beers and Mick Kidd on Sunday.

In what was a stunning sunny but cool morning, in stark contrast to what golfers endured a day earlier in rain and record low temperatures at the Gladstone course, 40 players competed at the lush greens.

Hull lauded the volunteers at the club.

"They do such a great job at any club and sport," he said.

"Chris Hall spends about 30 hours a week on the greens."

Hull, a gun Aussie Rules player in his time, recalled an incident when he played representative footy.

"We played golf in Rocky a day before our rep footy game," he said.

"Then, I used to write my name "Dealer" on my golf balls and this particular one disappeared off a drive.

"At half-time of the rep game, a lady came and asked for a "Dealer" and I said yes that's me. "She took a golf ball out of her pocket and said that it had smashed through her window and the asked is this your ball."

BITS GC manager Hayden Gomez said the 21mm of rain that fell on Saturday and almost 50mm in the past week, had helped freshen up the course.

"The grass has been freshly mowed and all players are just happy to be back playing golf," Gomez said.

