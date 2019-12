Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

WITH temperatures in the mid-20s and a strong easterly breeze, many thought it was the perfect day to relax at Millennium Esplanade.

Some families were a little larger than usual, with the addition of out-of-town relatives and friends who were visiting for the festive season.

Sounds of laughter filled the air as friends and families enjoyed each other's company.

Burgers and sausages were flipped on barbecues while kids waited for lunch by riding skateboards and in-line skates.