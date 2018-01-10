Menu
PHOTOS: SUNfest Crossfit Classes

Yasmin Southwick, being helped by trainer Will, attended the Crossfit classes at Gladstone Crossfit, as part of the SUNFest school holiday program run by Gladstone Regional Council.
Matt Taylor
by

CROSSFIT Gladstone hosted children's classes on Tuesday as part of the SUNfest school holiday program which kicked off this week.

The three hour afternoon session saw the children put through their paces, as trainers ran them through the challenge of crossfit training.

Under trainer Shane Orr, the class was presented as an inclusive learning experience for kids of all abilities, who wanted to stay fit through the summer holidays.

It was attended by children who play sport and those wanting to improve fitness.

The annual SUNfest school holiday program began in 1998, after Gladstone City Council recognised the need for activities and opportunities for Gladstone's youth.

The program sees a number of workshops hosted around the region, and is attended by more than 1000 children.

