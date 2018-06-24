Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILIES DIVIDED: Father and daughter combo Chris and Melissa Struik were all smiles at the Gladstone Yacht Club, but no doubt had plenty of passion once kick-off arrived.
FAMILIES DIVIDED: Father and daughter combo Chris and Melissa Struik were all smiles at the Gladstone Yacht Club, but no doubt had plenty of passion once kick-off arrived. Matt Taylor GLA240618ORIGIN
News

PHOTOS: Sunday Origin fever takes over Gladstone

Matt Taylor
by
24th Jun 2018 5:36 PM

FOOTY fever hit Gladstone yesterday for the historic Sunday evening State of Origin game.

While New South Wales are already winning by getting a Monday public holiday, it didn't stop Gladstone locals from getting out and celebrating the big game.

Central Lane hotel had a host of activities on offer, including meal deals, free entertainment and open pool tables.

The Gladstone Yacht Club also had plenty of colour on who, with some families divided in their allegiances for the big afternoon of footy.

At the end of the day, it was mostly maroon seen around town but New South Wales fans were certainly out in force, confident of clinching the series with a big win.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GPC's multi-million dollar projects to attract larger ships

    GPC's multi-million dollar projects to attract larger ships

    News ALIGNING Auckland Point's two berths and upgrading East Shores could attract cruises carrying three times more passengers than the Carnival Spirit to Gladstone.

    Fears for worst as Biloela family issued deportation notice

    Fears for worst as Biloela family issued deportation notice

    Politics Family and friends calling Peter Dutton to intervene.

    Hundreds urge Peter Dutton to release detained Biloela family

    Hundreds urge Peter Dutton to release detained Biloela...

    Politics Family has 19 days to lodge appeal.

    PHOTOS: All the action from the Mt Larcom Show

    PHOTOS: All the action from the Mt Larcom Show

    Community There's still time to catch all the action.

    Local Partners