MANY families braved the stormy weather at East Shores yesterday.

Parents brought their kids to have some fun at the popular water park while some families brought picnic baskets or cooked up a storm on the barbecues.

It was Lincoln Nathan's fifth birthday. He celebrated with four of his friends.

They celebrated his birthday with a sausage sizzle, cake and a play.

