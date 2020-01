Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

THE water play park at East Shores attracted a lot of people looking to cool off on Sunday. Many families took the warm weather as an opportunity to soak up the sun.

Parents took their children to play through the waterpark as they watched on from the shade.

Some families set up with their picnic blankets while others cooked up a storm.

Jedediah Hemsley celebrated his first birthday with his extended family.

They had cake, balloons, presents and a whole picnic to celebrate the affair.