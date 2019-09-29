PHOTOS: Successful day of top-class silat at nationals

MARTIAL ARTS: It's all about having fun and keeping fit for Mt Larcom's Connor Wogandt.

However there is a competitive streak in the 14-year-old who competed at the National Pencak Silat Championship held at Gladstone State School yesterday.

It was the first of such type held in a regional city and the second competitive outing for Connor.

"I went pretty good (sic) and he (Eric Rizki from Cairns) was a good opponent," he said.

Eric won the tight tussle, but Connor took positives out of the fight.

"I'm definitely going to stay in martial arts because this is a fun form of sport," Connor said.

He took up the sport in April and he said this championship was by far the biggest event he competed in.

"I've always wanted to learn self defence and how to defend myself in the future," he said.

Gladstone Silat Langkah Baru head coach Tony Arandale was engrossed in yesterday's fights which attracted competitors from Melbourne, Sydney, South Australia, Ayr, Cairns and Brisbane.

"Connor is awesome to coach and he picked it up very quickly," Arandale said.

"He's a quick learner and has got a big future as has his brother Kurtis."

Connor lauded his coach.

"Tony is really amazing and has a sense of humour," he said.

"He makes you want to push forward."

Arandale said the event had a healthy crowd.