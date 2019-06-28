Menu
Gladstone State High student Abiksha Murali interviews Dell Darrach as part of the Our Priceless Past feature.
PHOTOS: Students explore the priceless pasts of seniors

Matt Taylor
28th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
GLADSTONE'S senior citizens will have their stories told by the region's next generation through feature publication Our Priceless Past, an initiative of Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer.

Year eight and nine students from Gladstone State High sat down with seniors from around the region yesterday for interviews, before writing compelling stories to showcase the storied lives of our most precious citizens.

The initiative is in it's 21st year and is visiting Gladstone State High for the first time since 2011, with more than 12 seniors also taking part.

 

It will see the stories, along with accompanying portrait photos, published in a special feature on Friday, August 23, while also being on display at the Art Gallery from Thursday, August 22, coinciding with the celebration of Seniors Week in Queensland.

Coordinator of the project, Di Paddick said the program has collected over 250 stories from senior citizens around the region and involved more than 400 high school students throughout its history.

The first edition was published in 1999 with more than 30 seniors taking part and multiple schools working together on the project.

Last year's participants were Rosedale State School.

