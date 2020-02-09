Menu
THE GLEN BLACK V BITS SAINTS: Samuel Pitt edges. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Cricket

PHOTOS: Storms ruin all results but there was some action

NICK KOSSATCH
9th Feb 2020 5:49 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
CRICKET: Afternoon thunderstorms all but washed out the 13th round of Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League games on Sunday.

The top-of-the-table clash between The Glen and BITS Saints started before the heavens opened over Sun Valley Oval.

The Glen batted first and struggled to 3-41 as Adam Hull (two wickets) and Nathan Cobb did the early damage.

In the other game that finished early, Yaralla White poured on the runs batting first against The Glen Gold at Yaralla Oval.

The clubroom verandah was flooded after Sunday's thunderstorm. PICTURE: The Glen Facebook
Trent Sorohan smashed a sensational 75 off 33 balls as Yaralla White amassed 6-278 off the allotted 40 overs.

Kent Whitehouse was unbeaten on 51 while veteran Pat Teinaki made 61 from 55 balls.

Gold's Anthony Williams took 3-40 from his eight overs and Vandan Patel snared 2-44 (eight overs)

The rain hit just as The Glen Gold began the run chase.

Heavy rain also washed out the game between BITS Gold and BITS Colts at BITS Oval while Calliope copped a drenching on Saturday that forced the game between Calliope and Yaralla Red to be abandoned on Sunday.

The final round of the GCI Super League competition resumes on March 9 before finals.

bits cricket club calliope cricket club gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club yaralla cricket club
