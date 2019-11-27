PHOTOS: St John claim first-ever title

Grand final player of the match Lachlan Lewis from St John Primary. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch

Grand final player of the match Lachlan Lewis from St John Primary. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch

TOUCH: St John Primary School claimed the inaugural Gladstone Primary School Touch Competition with a 9-5 win over Gladstone West State School in the grand final.

Five of six premierships belong to Central Qld teams

Gladstone's Cridland brace secures mighty win for Cowboys

It was the culmination of a five-week competition which involved two teams from Gladstone Central State School, Trinity College, another team from St John, and Clinton, State School, Calliope State Primary School and Boyne Island State Schools.

The concept will be expanded next year.

"Gladstone West decided to start a mixed competition this year but next year we will have mixed, boys and girls teams in this competition," Gladstone West State Primary School principal Damien Hoare said.

Lachlan Lewis showed his class to be grand final Most Valuable Player for St John.

In the battle for third place, Calliope won 10-4 and the winning team's Summer Platen was judged best afield.

"This has been a great comp and we'll be looking at also having a high school competition," Queensland Touch co-ordinator Peter Knight said.