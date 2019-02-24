PHOTOS: SS American sails into sunset along with musical

BON VOYAGE: The cast and crew held their last show on Sunday. Main cast: Clare Evans, Chelsea Elvery, John Adie, Michael Connolly, Simeon Kelly, Luke Lanzon and Kathleen Watt. Supporting roles: June Walker, Natalie Heinemann, Asher Roby, Joseph Poli, Emily Newman, Emma Catlin, Milena Barbagallo, Hannah McMillan, Cameron Black, Aiden Plate, Jake Lyle and Joseph Poli.

BON VOYAGE: The cast and crew held their last show on Sunday. Main cast: Clare Evans, Chelsea Elvery, John Adie, Michael Connolly, Simeon Kelly, Luke Lanzon and Kathleen Watt. Supporting roles: June Walker, Natalie Heinemann, Asher Roby, Joseph Poli, Emily Newman, Emma Catlin, Milena Barbagallo, Hannah McMillan, Cameron Black, Aiden Plate, Jake Lyle and Joseph Poli. Matt Taylor GLA240219GOES

THE ship has sailed on this year's community musical Anything Goes which has been running at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre since Thursday.

First appearing on Broadway in 1934, Cole Porter's musical has attracted big crowds across its five shows.

Set aboard the luxurious ocean liner SS American en route to England from New York, the show centres on love-lorn Billy Crocker (Sim Kelly) who has stowed away to stop his true love Hope Harcourt (Chelsea Elvery) from marrying the foppish, but rich, English Lord Evelyn Oakley (John Adie).

Show director Jeannine Butler said the response to the show surpassed expectations.

"We knew we had a great show but the feedback the GECC has got from sponsors and the general public is just raving,” Ms Butler said.

"We've gone out at interval or after the show and people have said this could be QPAC or anywhere in the world, that's how great they think the show is.

"When I think back to when we first cast and the first early rehearsals to where they are now... they've just built it and are having a ball.”

