PHOTOS: Sport that was actually played
WHILE most sports have locked down the start of their seasons – and most likely the whole season due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic – there were those that continued.
BEAST Redemption 3 martial arts event went on as sheduled on Saturday night while the first round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship went without a hitch.
A host of other sports events have been abandoned on the weekend such as the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League grand finals along with the Gladstone Hockey Association preseason event.
