PHOTOS: Sport that was actually played

Hemorrhoid at round 1 of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association, March 21, 2020.

WHILE most sports have locked down the start of their seasons – and most likely the whole season due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic – there were those that continued.

Shane Stefanuik at round 1 of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association, March 21, 2020.

BEAST Redemption 3 martial arts event went on as sheduled on Saturday night while the first round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship went without a hitch.

Paul Toon at round 1 of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association, March 21, 2020.

A host of other sports events have been abandoned on the weekend such as the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League grand finals along with the Gladstone Hockey Association preseason event.

Isaiah (blue gloves) up against Bailey Watkins in a boxing exhibition match at Beat Championship Round 3 Redemption, March 21, 2020

