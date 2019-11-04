PHOTOS: Souths swimmers stand out in Bilo

SWIMMING :A strong contingent from Boyne-Tannum Bullets, Gladstone Gladiators and Gladstone Souths featured in the Biloela Bluefins Open.

Souths sent 49 swimmers and club president Ryan Chinner was rapt with the results.

Malachi Iboro swimming backstroke

"Aside from all swimmers representing the club so well with personal bests, medals and age, runner-up and age champion awards, I think a very exciting outcome is that we have two swimmers, Kai Chinner, 12, and Jesse Hayden 13, who have gained qualifying times for the Queensland Age Championships to be held in Brisbane in mid-December," Chinner said.

Kai Chinner became only the third swimmer in Souths' history to qualify for the Queensland Age Championship.

Preston Loosmore swimming in his breastroke event

He has qualified for 12-year Boys' 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m backstroke and 200m Individual Medley.

Tamika Burge swimming breastroke

"And joining him as only the fourth swimmer to qualify for the same meet was Jesse Hayden who had us all holding our breaths with a phenomenal swim at the end of the day to qualify in the 13-year boys' 50m freestyle," said Chinner, who is also Kai's father.

"The Queensland Age Champs have very tough qualifying times, so it is a fantastic achievement for these boys and is testament to all the work they have put in over the past few years."

Connor Asher and Malachi Iboro competing in their 200 metres Individual Medley

Chinner Sr said Kayden Gibson, 11, was making his mark and, despite being too young to qualify, had also swum under the current qualifying time in the 12-years 200m backstroke.

"I'm sure if he keeps going the way he is, he will join the team there next year without a doubt," he said.

After the Queensland Age Championship is the Queensland State Sprint Championship in Brisbane in February.

This event has a minimum age of 10 and covers the 4x50m events and has qualifying times to compete.

"We are starting to build a sizeable team for this season so far and joining them on the weekend were Colby O'Flanagan in the 15-year 50m freestyle, Sophie Sydes in the 11-year 50m backstroke and Sienna Kendrick for the 12-year 50m backstroke," Chinner Sr said.

Others who have already qualified are Ross Currie in the 14-year 50m butterfly, Finn Jefferis in the 12-year 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle and Sam Barton for the 13-year 50m butterfly.

Chinner Sr said Ella Cox and Dax Andrews had already swum qualifying times but were too young to qualify this season.

"It's a real statement for their future," he said.

He praised head coach Adam Eiseman who had been meticulous in his method.

"Adam sits there all day at these meets and watches every single swimmer's race, records their times and gives them specific feedback before and after every race, which when you've got 49 swimmers attending, is no mean feat," he said.

The next big Gladstone meet is the McDonald's Liquid Energy Preparation Long Course Meet at the Gladstone Gladiators pool on November 17.

RESULTS

Dax Andrews: 9yr Boys - 2nd 50 Free, 3rd 25 Free, 50 Back, 50 Fly. Blake Asher: 8yr Boys - 1st 50 Breast, 25 Free, 2nd 200 I/M, 3rd 50 Free, 50 Back, 50 Fly, R/up Age Champ. Connor Asher: 9yr Boys - 3rd 200 I/M. Ryan Asher: 11yr Boys - 2nd 200 Fly, 200 I/M, 3rd 50 Breast. Sam Barton: 12yr Boys - 1st 50 Breast, 2nd 50 Back, 3rd 50 Free, 50 Fly

Tamika Burge: 15yr Girls - 2nd 50 Breast. Kai Chinner: 12yr Boys - 1st 50 Free, 100 Free, R/up Age Champ

Ella Cox: 9yr Girls - 1st 200 I/M, 2nd 50 Fly, 3rd 50 Back

Ross Currie: 14yr Boys - 3rd 200 Free. Kayden Gibson: 11yr Boys - 1st 50 Fly, 200 Fly, 50 Breast, 50 Back, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 I/M, Age Champion. Layla Gibson: 9yr Girls - 1st 50 Breast, 3rd 25 Free. Jesse Hayden: 13yr Boys - 2nd 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Breast, 50 Fly, 200 I/M, 3rd 50 Back. Finn Jefferis: 12yr Boys - 2nd 200 I/M. Preston Kendrick: 8yr Boys - 2nd 50 Breast. Sienna Kendrick: 11yr Girls - 3rd 200 I/M. Preston Loosmore: 14yr Boys - 2nd 50 Breast. Colby O'Flanagan: 14yr Boys - 1st 50 Breast, 2nd 25 Breast

April Perrott: 8yr Girls - 2nd 50 Fly, 3rd 50 Back. Diaz Polo: 7&U Boys - 1st 25 Free, 2nd 25 Breast, 50 Free, 3rd 25 Fly. Milly Sharpe: 11yr Girls - 3rd 50 Back. Seb Shaw: 9yr Boys - 2nd 25 Free, 50 Back, 50 Breast, 200 I/M, 3rd 50 Free, R/up Age Champ. Jett Sullivan: 7&U Boys - 3rd 25 Free, 50 Free, 25 Breast