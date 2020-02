Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

SUNSCREEN, sunglasses and plenty of water were essential at Ferguson Park today as racegoers braved 30C heat for the Summer Sizzler races.

While some kept cool in tropical shirts, others opted for the more traditional race attire, donning suits and frocks.

On the track, crowds were treated to five local races, with a number of Gladstone-trained horses vying for the win.

The next race day will be April 11 for Easter Saturday.