PHOTOS: Showtime at Annual Blue Care extravaganza

Rob mackney with the Blue Care Clowns at show day at Blue Care Gladstone Edenvale Aged Care facility on 16 August 2019. Matt Taylor GLA160819SHOW

FAMILY fun was on the agenda at Blue Care Gladstone Edenvale yesterday for the annual show day extravaganza.

Residents let their hair down as the aged care facility threw open the doors and welcomed friends, family and community members for a day of activities.

Students from Chanel College and Gladstone State High School were also on hand to help put a smile on seniors' faces ahead of National Seniors Week.

There was plenty to enjoy including joy rides on three-wheel motorcycles, an animal petting farm, games and even the opportunity to 'bop a cop'.

Money raised from gold coin donations goes back to Blue Care, with the enjoyment of the day priceless.