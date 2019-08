Opdesh was one of the practitioners at the come and try True Light sessions were held as part of the Gladstone Regional Council seniors week activities.

GLADSTONE'S seniors had the opportunity to try something new this week as part of the come and try True Light sessions at Lightbox.

Held as part of seniors week, the sessions were a taste of the practice which involves purifying energy without making contact with the body.

Practiced worldwide with positive benefits extended to numerous areas of life, the event included a free coffee or tea from Lightbox after.