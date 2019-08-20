Menu
Kev Eisenhuth at the Indian Dance workshops at Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, held as part of Gladstone Regional Council's Seniors week activities.
Kev Eisenhuth at the Indian Dance workshops at Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, held as part of Gladstone Regional Council's Seniors week activities.
PHOTOS: Seniors out and about for their special week

Matt Taylor
by
20th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
AS SENIORS week gets well under way in the Gladstone Region, many attending the activities are learning new skills.

Today's events were all about the arts, with a morning ukulele session.

Many others were in full swing with Indian dance lessons held at Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, with plenty willing to let their hair down and show their moves.

 

There was a slightly slower pace at Gladstone Library with a few hours of mahjong for those who wanted to test their minds.

Seniors got tech savvy at Crow Street while also showing off their artistic flair as the mobile phone photography workshops were a hit.

