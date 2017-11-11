See why this Gladstone home was named best in NQ

SPECTACULAR: CCF Homes has won Housing Industry Awards Home of the Year with this Hampton-styled central Gladstone mansion.

CRAIG Christensen has built homes for more than 20 years, but none quite like the 14-month project for this Hampton-styled mansion.

The Gladstone central home was last night crowned the most prestigious award in the industry, the Housing Industry Awards Home of the Year for north Queensland.

CCF Homes owner and builder Mr Christensen felt overwhelmed when he saw the finished product of what's been described as a "sleek, tasteful and superior" home.

"The time we spent on it shows in the workmanship," he said.

Admin manager Tracy Christensen said it was the first new Hampton-styled home in Gladstone to her knowledge.

The home, which features an underground car park, two chandeliers and a fireplace, was built for a Gladstone couple.

"We worked on this as our main project for the year, it was so labour intensive and it required that attention to detail."

With the rise in interest in Hampton-styled homes, Mr Christensen said he would build two more soon, in Sunrise estate at Agnes Water and Beecher.

"It fits in with the character of most suburbs, we've scaled back from the ultra modern style," he said.

HIA said the home was "exceptional in every detail" and left the judges in awe with its design and functionality.

CCF Homes will take on the Home of the Year for South Queensland, and the winner will continue to the national awards.