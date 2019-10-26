PHOTOS: See inside the Explorer Dream

Explorer Dream staff member Jose on the pool deck of the cruise ship docked in Gladstone.

AMASSING numerous awards and with a capacity of 2700 people, the Explorer Dream truly lives up to its name.

The 268m vessel is the third largest cruise ship to dock in Gladstone this year on its maiden cruise to the region yesterday.

The pool on the Explorer Dream.

The Observer was invited on board the Explorer Dream for a tour of inside the ship.

From the moment of stepping on board, passengers are transported to a city at sea, with countless restaurants, bars and entertainment.

The ship was built in Germany in 1999 named the SuperStar Virgo before it was bought by Dream Cruises earlier this year and renamed the Explorer Dream.

Inside the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.

Everywhere you go on the 13 deck ship you are greeted by smiles from 1150 friendly crew on board.

The cruise ship has 17 different bars and restaurants, a gym, spa, shopping facilities, pokies, a gaming console room and a large entertainment theatre to name just a few of the facilities.

One of the restaurants onboard the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.

Gym inside the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.

Games centre inside the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.

The most premium section of the ship is The Palace — an area exclusive to the luxury suite occupants, with fine dining, exclusive pool access and European-style butler service.

The Palace pool on the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.

The Palace restaurant on the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.

Upon docking in Gladstone cruise guests were greeted with the Feast on East markets and a special Welcome to Country ceremony. Ship Captain Christian Albers was give plaques from Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone Port Corporation chairman Peter Corones.

“I’m up to 64 countries,” Mr Albers said

“Gladstone is excellent. You present good weather, nice people and it’s nice for tourists to walk into town and have some fun.”