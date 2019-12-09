PHOTOS: See inside Calliope State High School

Outside the new Calliope State High School.

THERE are just 50 days until the foundation cohort of ­Calliope State High School hears the bell ring for the first time.

There are 140 students enrolled into four Year 7 classes and three Year 8 classes with a capacity of 200 students.

Outside E block at Calliope State High School.

The school will have all the usual classes including maths, English, arts and home economics but will also have classes suited to the region such as robotics and agriculture.

“Home Base” where students can come to study or hang out.

Construction began in January by Paynters Pty Ltd and the first stage is now ready. The school is planned to be completed by 2024.

The school canteen which will be cashless.

Principal Peter Stansfield said by that time they expected 600-800 students and 60-80 teaching staff.

“It depends how Calliope and the Gladstone region grows but it is a region that’s going forward,” Mr Stansfield said.

“We’re looking forward to taking on those enrolments and growing the whole school.”

A typical multipurpose classroom.

He said school staff had spent time meeting with primary schools in the area to meet with high school students going into the future.

“There is a big community support for this school,” he said.

He said he was most looking forward to having students “on deck and learning” next year.

“That will be the highlight.”

Outdoor area between buildings at Calliope State High School.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said 80 per cent of the build for the high school was delivered by local workforce.

“This is not only a brand new school, but a brand new school of brand new teachers to the area,” Mr Butcher said.

The teaching staff is mixed of teachers moving from various Gladstone region schools and new teachers from outside the area.