Rugby union: GRUFC's LJ Tuivasa-Mariner.
Rugby Union

PHOTOS: Season not quite done yet for some Gladstone Goats

NICK KOSSATCH
by
3rd Sep 2019 11:00 AM
RUGBY UNION: Two Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats players represented Rugby Capricornia Brahmans in the first two rounds of the three-round Tier Two Queensland Country Championship.

The first round in Mackay didn't fare all that well against Mackay Stingers in a game which fielded 11 debutantes for the Brahmans' side.

Goats' Seamus O'Connor was one of those who made his first appearance in the Brahmans' jersey in Mackay in what was a 57-7 win to Stingers.

O'Connor was joined by fellow Goat Aubre Harmse in game one, but O'Connor was the sole Gladstone player for Brahmans in the second match.

"I played OK and I got through 70-minutes of the first game with a pretty bad cork and then backed up with another 60-minutes on Saturday," O'Connor said.

Fellow Brahmans' first-timer Jacob Jordan, from Rockhampton, took positives from the game.

"Was great to share the paddock for the first time with you blokes," he said on the Rugby Capricornia Facebook site.

"Regardless of the result, we played with a lot of heart."

The second game, played at Rugby Park in Rockhampton, was a more positive result for the Brahmans.

The game was not decided until the final minute as the men from Mackay edged out an improved Brahmans 17-14.

"I started in my position for both games so far which I'm really happy with," O'Connor said.

Rugby Capricornia Brahmans will suit up against Wide Bay in Rockhampton this Saturday and players will vie for another representative team.

"From those teams, they pick a Central Queensland East side to play a one-off game against CQ West and this game will be used for selection for Queensland Country Heelers side," O'Connor said.

The CQ East versus CQ West showdown will be held at Emerald on September 14 and the game will be attended by a Queensland Country Rugby Union selector.

It is hoped that more Gladstone Goats players would take to the field.

"David West, LJ Mariner, Tarrant Mariner, Jaylyn Tanoi also got selected but haven't been able to play yet due to other commitments," O'Connor said.

GAME-TIME

Round 3: Brahmans v Wide Bay, Saturday @ Rugby Park

CQ East v CQ West, Sept 14 in Emerald
 

gladstone rugby union goats queensland reds academy rugby australia rugby capricornia
Gladstone Observer

