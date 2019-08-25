PHOTOS: Seagulls swoop against gallant Brothers in epic

Jake Gehrmann carrying the ball and Tyson Newton in background

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tannum Seagulls took out the Gladstone Rugby League under-17 grand final against Gladstone Brothers.

In what was a titanic contest, Seagulls edged out a determined Brothers 20-16 at Marley Brown Oval courtesy of a last-gasp try from Kye McDermott.

There was just two minutes left and Tannum Seagulls coach Blair Potts said the try was from a set play.

"It was a typical set play from us and a back-line spread with good hands," he said.

"Kye just had to get low and he borrowed his way in and got the try."

Julius Nichols then kicked his second conversion. Jake Gehrmann was awarded with the Player of the Final and joined fellow try scorers McDermott, Aaron Menhimitt and Campbell Smith.

The two teams met in the second semi-final two weeks ago and Brothers won by four points.

"We had to take the tough road and to be honest, I messaged Brothers coach Steve Silvester, who I played with and against and wished him good luck," Potts said.

"We played five games this year and they were all close games."

Potts lauded the efforts of front rowers Smith and Tyler Keogh-Paladin who won the Player of the Year.

"Jake Gehrmann was awesome as hooker and he was in everything," Potts said.

Brothers' Jake Neucom, Dante Hakalalu and Travis Wright scored tries while Ethan List slotted two conversions.

In other junior deciders, Gladstone Valleys won the U15 match against Tannum Seagulls 24-20 while Calliope Roosters were 22-10 winners against Brothers in the U13s.

Tannum's women qualified for the Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity second semi-final after a 20-10 win against Hervey Bay in the qualifying final. Gladstone Wallabys were knocked out 14-0 in the women's elimination final against Waves.

AWARD WINNERS



Most Improved team: Wallaby Under 12



Most Improved International: Kyle O'Dwyer



Most Outstanding International: Tyler Peckham-Harris



Most Improved Girls player: Sophie Wright



Most Outstanding Girls player: Delaney Claridge



Player of the Year: Tyler Keogh-Paladin



Dedicated volunteer: Christopher Rose



Champion Club for 2019: Tannum



Dedicated Referee for 2019: Jeffery Hebbard

