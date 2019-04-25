PHOTOS: Schools stop to pay their respect

SCHOOLS around Gladstone paused yesterday to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their freedom.

Anzac Day commemorations were observed by a number of schools with students gathering before the official day to hear war stories and learn of Australia's wartime history.

At Gladstone State High School students heard from teacher aide and Vietnam veteran Trevor Davis about the legend of Anzac Day and wars since.

"It's important they know that the freedom they enjoy today is because of those men,” Mr Davis said.

"Even though all men gave some, some men gave it all.

"The youngest soldier killed in Gallipoli was only 15 and a half years old.”