Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cdt Thomas Clark at Gladstone State High School's Anzac day ceremony, 2019 for senior students.
Cdt Thomas Clark at Gladstone State High School's Anzac day ceremony, 2019 for senior students. Matt Taylor GLA240419ANZAC
News

PHOTOS: Schools stop to pay their respect

Matt Taylor
by
25th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOLS around Gladstone paused yesterday to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their freedom.

Anzac Day commemorations were observed by a number of schools with students gathering before the official day to hear war stories and learn of Australia's wartime history.

At Gladstone State High School students heard from teacher aide and Vietnam veteran Trevor Davis about the legend of Anzac Day and wars since.

"It's important they know that the freedom they enjoy today is because of those men,” Mr Davis said.

"Even though all men gave some, some men gave it all.

"The youngest soldier killed in Gallipoli was only 15 and a half years old.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

anzac day armed forces militairy school students war
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?

    premium_icon ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?

    News It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when, so we've compiled a list of trading times.

    WEATHER: Anzac Day forecast

    premium_icon WEATHER: Anzac Day forecast

    Weather 'There will be a potential for low cloud'

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    'Very seriously': Anzac Day emotional occasion for veteran

    premium_icon 'Very seriously': Anzac Day emotional occasion for veteran

    News 'It's a remembrance day'

    • 25th Apr 2019 10:00 AM