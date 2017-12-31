Menu
PHOTOS: School holidays at Awoonga Dam

Jake Walking, Nate Campbell, Matthew Burke, Mat Thompson, Troy Millers, Jasmine Brooker, Kati Pietsch, Emma Rosewore, Tiarna Campbell and Lisa Paul are enjoying the school holidays at Lake Awoonga on 30 December 2017.
Jake Walking, Nate Campbell, Matthew Burke, Mat Thompson, Troy Millers, Jasmine Brooker, Kati Pietsch, Emma Rosewore, Tiarna Campbell and Lisa Paul are enjoying the school holidays at Lake Awoonga on 30 December 2017. Matt Taylor GLA301217AWOO
Matt Taylor
by

AWOONGA Dam was the place to be as locals and tourists looked to escape the blazing New Year heat wave.

With plenty of activities available around the recreational areas, there's something for the whole family including swimming, boating, watersports and family picnic areas.

Saturday proved to be a busy day, as have most weekends over the school holiday period, with kids of all ages making sure to take advantage of the facility.

Anywhere you looked there were people in the water, on boats, or soaking up the summer sun on the banks of the lake.

Gladstone Observer
