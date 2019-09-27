Menu
PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

Tegan Annett
27th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
TANNUM Sands beach was full of holiday-makers this week as residents took the opportunity to soak up the sun.

The Millennium Esplanade was the perfect location for families to enjoy a swim at the beach followed by a barbecue lunch.

It was busy with local and tourists enjoying what the region has to offer.

Another popular spot for families to enjoy during the holidays is the duck ponds at Tannum Sands, where children can ride their bikes and feed the ducks.

The school holidays continue next week, with plenty more fun to be had.

