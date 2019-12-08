Menu
GLADSTONE V ROCKHAMPTON: Dave Heymer cuts
Cricket

PHOTOS: Rockhampton edge out Gladstone

NICK KOSSATCH
8th Dec 2019 6:56 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM
CRICKET: A brilliant half-century from Rockhampton's Joe McGahan led his side to a six-wicket win against Gladstone at Sun Valley Oval on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Brothers get the win for Mal Carlyon

Coaches and team-mate heap praise on trio

McGahan made an unbeaten 53 off just 43 balls (57 balls) as Rocky chased down Gladstone's target of 165.

Brent Hartley made a handy 43 and Gladstone captain Sam Lowry took 2-32 from his 10 overs.

Earlier in the day, Lowry made 69 and David Heymer 46 in a bright start.

Rockhampton fought back, with Adam Van Bael outstanding with the ball.

He took 5-27 and McGahan took 2-19 and Logan Whitfield 2-32.

Lowry managed to speak with The Observer at the first drinks break when on 21 not out.

"It was a good start and the wicket was nice and flat and it would probably keep lower and lower as the day goes on," he said.

Lowry said the Rocky bowlers generally bowled a tight line and length.

That discipline led to a string of Gladstone wickets as the tag team of Van Bael, McGahan and Whitfield went to work prior to McGahan's heroics with the bat.

Gladstone Observer

