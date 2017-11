GLADSTONE students went head-to-head in robotic battles yesterday as part of Clinton State School's robotics competition.

The competition was designed to involve more children in STEM curriculum.

Teams programed robots that competed to knock cups and competitors out of a ring.

Boyne Island robotics teacher Mirrin Rashleigh praised the event.

"It allows the kids to be creative, collaborative, and they have to do lots of problem solving.

"Getting those 21st century skills is really important.”