PHOTOS: Rio Tinto Yarwun Christmas Party

Leo Tingry at Rio Tinto Yarwuns Children Christmas party at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre
Leo Tingry at Rio Tinto Yarwuns Children Christmas party at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre Matt Taylor GLA021217RIO
Matt Taylor
by

RIO Tinto Yarwun hosted it's annual Childrens Christmas Party on Saturday, with over 1,000 employees attending.

Held at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre, there were plenty of rides, slides and eating options for staff and their families to enjoy.

Santa was on hand to say hello to the children during his busy schedule, even dropping off a present for each and every child attending.

General Manager of Operations, Mr Colin McGibbon, said the party was an opportunity to thank staff for their hard work and commitment.　　

Topics:  christmas family gallery party photos rio tinto santa yarwun

