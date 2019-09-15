PHOTOS: Ride 4 Life family fun day

Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

HUNDREDS of people came down to the Gladstone Marina this morning for the Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region's Family Fun Day. The event marked the end of Suicide Prevention Week 2019.

There was an inaugural Suicide Bereavement Cruise, which began behind the Marina Stage and went through the CBD.

There was music, face painting, kids games, food vans and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy throughout the day.

Families enjoyed time together in the sun and under the shady trees while eating ice cream, hot chips and listening to some good music.

There were also cars and bikes on display for guests to view.

Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region organiser Mark Brookes said the "sensory tent" was a new addition to this year's event. He said it helped people become more in touch with their senses.