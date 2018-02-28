Menu
AWESOME: Barney Point Beach in the thick of it.
News

PHOTOS: Residents share stunning photos from stormy week

Sarah Steger
by
28th Feb 2018 6:43 AM

IT HAS been a week to remember for anyone with a love for storms, rain or photography.

The past week has been wetter than most, and while the onslaught of rain isn't everyone's cup of tea, it's served as the perfect opportunity for residents to grab some storm-themed snaps.

The heavy rain clouds, bright flashes of lighting and glistening drops of rain provide a stunning backdrop for most outdoor photos and are basically every nature photographer's dream come true.

After The Observer photographer Mike Richards returned to the newsroom on Monday with some incredible shots of a brewing thunderstorm a few kilometres from Gladstone, we asked our readers to share their favourite storm pictures.

Let's just say we weren't disappointed at what we received.

