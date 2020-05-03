PHOTOS: Residents make most of eased restrictions

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS all smiles as families enjoyed a sunny morning at East Shores on Saturday.

With coronavirus restrictions eased, residents were able to enjoy picnics and other recreational activities at the popular Gladstone precinct.

Remote control cars, scooters and bikes were all used for a bit of family fun.

At low tide, kids pointed out the mud crabs below, watching as they dug into the mud.

Others grabbed the family for a coffee or spot of lunch by the water, something they haven't been able to do since social distancing restrictions were implemented in March.