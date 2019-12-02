Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All Boats Regatta at Port Curtis Sailing Club 30 November 2019
All Boats Regatta at Port Curtis Sailing Club 30 November 2019
Water Sports

PHOTOS: Regatta brought out the best

NICK KOSSATCH
2nd Dec 2019 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAILING: The All Boats Regatta produced a spectrum of colourful sails at the Quoin Basin on the weekend.

PHOTOS: Late bloomer Maria just plain sailing

GALLERY: Superb sailing was showcased in Gladstone

It was the third of a five-race Central Queensland Club Series and co-principal racing officer Colleen Sawatzki was encouraged to see junior sailors.

Photos
View Gallery

"To see 27 boats on the harbour in the Quoin Basin and 10 of these were juniors," she said.

"They were tenacious little sailors and on Sunday, one fell out of his boat next to us in the start boat doing a manoeuvre and the junior managed to get back in in seconds, put on his soggy cap which, by some miracle did not float away, and sailed off."

The junior placegetters, all from Keppel Bay Sailing Club, were Caelan Byrt (first), Robert Deards and third placed Jordie Fee.

The Yeppoon-based club also dominated the Open Multi-hull with Daryl Skinner, Andrew Fee and Andrew Finch the first to third sailors.

Sawatzki said there were plenty of highlights throughout both days.

"The sailing was close at the start, the pre-start manoeuvres and the start itself," she said of the skills shown by the sailors.

Thankfully there were no serious incidents.

"Seeing the rescues of the capsizes and dismastings were so well handled by support boats," Sawatzki said.

While the PCSC active sailor membership numbers are down, the club encourages new people to take up the sport.

"Circumstances did not allow us to start at our normal times but we do have a core of keen sailors who sail on Saturday afternoon," Sawatzki said.

The PCSC run adult and junior classes throughout the season and the next junior course is from January 19-23.

Email admin@gyc.com.au for more details about coming courses and events.

keppel bay sailing club port curtis sailing club sailing queenslandsailing australia
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        premium_icon Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        News CQ Turtle Team volunteer Jodi Jones was hopeful the trial would be a success, given goannas were the biggest threat to the turtle nesting population at Wreck Rock.

        PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        premium_icon PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        News GOONDOON St was packed with residents enjoying the start of the festive season...

        Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        premium_icon Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        News SHINE a ray of light to those less fortunate this festive season.

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December...