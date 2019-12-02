PHOTOS: Regatta brought out the best

SAILING: The All Boats Regatta produced a spectrum of colourful sails at the Quoin Basin on the weekend.

It was the third of a five-race Central Queensland Club Series and co-principal racing officer Colleen Sawatzki was encouraged to see junior sailors.

"To see 27 boats on the harbour in the Quoin Basin and 10 of these were juniors," she said.

"They were tenacious little sailors and on Sunday, one fell out of his boat next to us in the start boat doing a manoeuvre and the junior managed to get back in in seconds, put on his soggy cap which, by some miracle did not float away, and sailed off."

The junior placegetters, all from Keppel Bay Sailing Club, were Caelan Byrt (first), Robert Deards and third placed Jordie Fee.

The Yeppoon-based club also dominated the Open Multi-hull with Daryl Skinner, Andrew Fee and Andrew Finch the first to third sailors.

Sawatzki said there were plenty of highlights throughout both days.

"The sailing was close at the start, the pre-start manoeuvres and the start itself," she said of the skills shown by the sailors.

Thankfully there were no serious incidents.

"Seeing the rescues of the capsizes and dismastings were so well handled by support boats," Sawatzki said.

While the PCSC active sailor membership numbers are down, the club encourages new people to take up the sport.

"Circumstances did not allow us to start at our normal times but we do have a core of keen sailors who sail on Saturday afternoon," Sawatzki said.

The PCSC run adult and junior classes throughout the season and the next junior course is from January 19-23.

Email admin@gyc.com.au for more details about coming courses and events.