PHOTOS: Record crowd at 'incredible' Agnes festival

WORTHY HEADLINER: Blues favourite Joe Camilleri fronting The Black Sorrows for a breathtaking performance at Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival. Wezzy Cruze

AGNES Water's largest music festival had a record-breaking crowd on its first night of more than 1200 people.

The three-day Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival, which wrapped up this afternoon, had one of its biggest years yet with the Black Sorrows, Lloyd Spiegel and Dallas Frasca among the 18 acts to perform on the bill.

Event manager, Sunshine Coast's Shelly Le Vesconte, said the festival was even better than she expected.

While the final crowd numbers are yet to be confirmed, it's estimated the festival attracted more than 1000 people each day.

"Friday night we had a huge crowd, the largest we've ever had, it would have been more than 1200," she said.

She said the beachside town location was the secret to the festival's success, with many attendees returning from previous years.

The line-up is also a major drawcard, with a mix between young and upcoming acts and Australian blues music favourites.

"People have wanted to come and see particular acts," Ms Le Vesconte said.

"On Friday night it was Lloyd Spiegel and the crowd stayed for the Backsliders, whose drummer is Rob Hirst from Midnight Oil... they were all incredible."

The festival's headline act The Black Sorrows closed the main stage on Saturday, and Ms Le Vesconte said they "blew everyone away".

Another crowd favourite was the entertaining Bogomila tent, hosted by Annie Lee from the Kransky Sisters, who offered her weird and wonderful psychic readings.

Ms Le Vesconte said the huge turnout showed the organisers' social media campaign in the lead-up to the festival had worked.

Ahead of the event, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce's Amber Rodgers estimated the region would have a 25-per cent increase in visitors at the weekend, compared to last year.

Ms Le Vesconte thanked the DCTC, the Gladstone Regional Council and Tourism Events Queensland for their help to organise the event.