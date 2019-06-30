PHOTOS: Raw Creative Studios holds inaugural showcase

The Shining Stars Seniors class performing Love Shack at the Raw Creative Studios annual showcase 2019, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

GLADSTONE'S next generation of superstars took to the stage at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre for Raw Creative Studio's first annual showcase.

It's the first showcase for the company for the new owners who took over from Miss Tamara's School of Dance last year.

Owner of Raw Creative Studios Miss Clare Evans said it was their first concert under the Raw banner.

The event showcased the talents of students aged 1 to 42.

"This is a celebration of the last 12 months for the work we've put in," she said.

"The kids are committed to their rehearsals every week with extra practices when there needs to be, putting lots and lots of energy in.

"It's chaos backstage, everyone's been eating jelly beans and red frogs and can't wait to get on stage."

Miss Clare said the studio would be back next year to showcase how students are growing and what they're learning.

With a facility like Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre it's an opportunity to get comfortable performing. "It's an awesome opportunity for them to get to perform in a theatre like this from such a young age," she said

"A lot of kids don't get those experiences. We have kids from five wearing headset microphones, so it's a big experience for them.

"They're taking it in their stride. We have a near two-year-old we can't keep off the stage, so it's more of a challenge keeping them off than on it."