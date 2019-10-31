Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jasmine Shore, Brian Swart, Katie Ferrier, Kylie Beattie, Anna Warrington, Emily Slatter, Leanne West, Michele Todd and Ronny Phelps (sitting) at QAL's end of year celebrations last Friday
Jasmine Shore, Brian Swart, Katie Ferrier, Kylie Beattie, Anna Warrington, Emily Slatter, Leanne West, Michele Todd and Ronny Phelps (sitting) at QAL's end of year celebrations last Friday
News

PHOTOS: QAL celebrates 2019

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST Friday, QAL employees and their partners let off some steam to celebrate 2019.

The function was at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and was the first of two end of year functions for employees.

QAL said the function welcomed 600 employees and their partners.

The event was a celebration of another year at QAL and the successes and milestones achieved throughout the year.

A kids pool party for families will also be held at a later date.

QAL employs about 1000 people and an additional 750 contractors.

Photos
View Gallery
celebrations gecc party time qal
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good cause behind masked event

        premium_icon Good cause behind masked event

        News How to attend the spooky-themed event for a night of food, music and a chance to win.

        • 31st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
        Top tips for safe trick-or-treating this halloween

        premium_icon Top tips for safe trick-or-treating this halloween

        News Make sure your kids stay safe on Halloween with these police tips.

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards

        Gladstone ghost hunter reveals region's spookiest places

        premium_icon Gladstone ghost hunter reveals region's spookiest places

        News Our top three most haunted locations revealed.