PHOTOS: QAL celebrates 2019

Jasmine Shore, Brian Swart, Katie Ferrier, Kylie Beattie, Anna Warrington, Emily Slatter, Leanne West, Michele Todd and Ronny Phelps (sitting) at QAL's end of year celebrations last Friday

LAST Friday, QAL employees and their partners let off some steam to celebrate 2019.

The function was at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and was the first of two end of year functions for employees.

QAL said the function welcomed 600 employees and their partners.

The event was a celebration of another year at QAL and the successes and milestones achieved throughout the year.

A kids pool party for families will also be held at a later date.

QAL employs about 1000 people and an additional 750 contractors.